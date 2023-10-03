A Selfie of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with Black Eyes Goes Viral

A recent selfie posted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram has become a viral sensation on social media. In the picture, Zuckerberg can be seen sporting two black eyes, which he received during jiu jitsu training. The caption of the post humorously reads, “Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar.”

Zuckerberg revealed in a previous interview that he had taken up martial arts during the Covid-19 pandemic. He described MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) as the perfect way to unwind and prepare for work. He enjoys working out, rolling, wrestling, and training with different people, as it helps him to focus and solve problems at work.

The comments section of Zuckerberg’s Instagram post has been particularly interesting. Some people predict that his selfie will become a popular internet meme, while others jokingly suggest that it’s part of a “Facebook After Hours Fight Club.” Some users express concern for the extent of the injuries, commenting, “Must have been a huge hit.”

Zuckerberg has previously mentioned that he trains with coach Dave Camarillo, who has helped him achieve success in jiu jitsu, including winning gold and silver medals in his first match.

As the selfie continues to gain attention and generate discussion online, it remains clear that Mark Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training has not only become a personal passion but is also capturing the interest and amusement of others on social media.

Sources:

– People. (article: “Mark Zuckerberg Reveals He’s Studying Martial Arts and Loves MMA: ‘Now, I’m Ready to Go Solve Central Problems at Facebook’”)

– Instagram (Mark Zuckerberg’s official Instagram account)