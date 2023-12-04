Mark Zuckerberg Unloads Meta Stock, Maximizing Proceeds for Philanthropic Activities

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta Platforms Inc., has recently sold a significant amount of Meta stock, marking the first time in two years that he has done so. According to regulatory filings, entities managing Zuckerberg’s fortunes, including his trust and entities for charitable and political giving, sold around 682,000 shares worth nearly $185 million in November. This move comes after the social media giant experienced a rapid rebound from a tumultuous 2022.

Throughout the past decade, Zuckerberg has regularly sold blocks of Meta stock. However, in 2022, he refrained from selling any shares, as catastrophic quarterly results caused a major downturn in the company’s stock and performance. Nonetheless, in 2023, Meta’s stock has surged an impressive 172% through the end of November, outperforming other major US tech companies except for Nvidia Corp. This recent upswing in Meta’s stock price has provided an opportune time for Zuckerberg to sell shares and generate funds for his activities outside of Meta.

Zuckerberg’s philanthropic pursuits encompass various areas, including venture capital, scientific research, and impact investments. In line with this, he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to allocate 99% of their wealth to philanthropic causes throughout their lifetimes. A significant portion of the recent Meta stock sales came from the shares controlled their foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Notably, this selling spree also contributed to the advocacy arm of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which supports causes such as voter mobilization and immigration reform.

With these recent stock sales, Zuckerberg continues to hold approximately 13% of Meta’s stock, making up the vast majority of his $117.7 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As Meta’s stock approaches record highs, similar to those set in 2021, Zuckerberg’s decision to sell shares at this timing maximizes the returns generated for his philanthropic activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did Mark Zuckerberg sell Meta stock?



A: Yes, Mark Zuckerberg recently sold Meta stock for the first time in two years.

Q: How many shares did Mark Zuckerberg sell?



A: According to regulatory filings, entities managing Zuckerberg’s fortunes sold around 682,000 shares.

Q: How much was the Meta stock sold for?



A: The Meta stock sold Zuckerberg was worth almost $185 million.

Q: Why did Mark Zuckerberg sell his Meta stock?



A: Zuckerberg sold his Meta stock to maximize the proceeds for his philanthropic activities outside of Meta, such as venture capital, scientific research, and impact investments.

Q: What percentage of Meta does Mark Zuckerberg still hold?



A: Despite selling shares, Zuckerberg still holds about 13% of Meta, which constitutes the majority of his $117.7 billion fortune.