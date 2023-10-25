New Article: Threads Surpasses 100 Million Users, Poses Competition to Twitter

Meta, the company led Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that its public conversation app, Threads, has reached nearly 100 million monthly users since its launch in early July. This puts Threads in direct competition with Elon Musk’s X, which aims to revolutionize the social media landscape.

During Meta’s quarterly earnings call, Zuckerberg expressed his satisfaction with Threads’ progress and emphasized the company’s focus on further growing the community. He believes that Threads has the potential to become a billion-person public conversations app that promotes positivity.

Threads, initially a basic app, has quickly evolved with the addition of several much-requested features. Users can now access Threads through a web app, search for posts, and enjoy an edit feature without any additional cost. Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, also expressed optimism about Threads’ long-term prospects and the company’s plan to build on its current momentum.

In addition to Threads’ success, Meta reported a revenue of $34 billion for the third quarter, reflecting a 23 percent increase compared to the same period last year. However, Meta’s Reality Labs division continues to generate operating losses, which are expected to rise significantly year-over-year.

The competition between Threads and Twitter is heating up, with Meta aiming to offer a more positive and inclusive alternative to the popular social media platform. Zuckerberg’s vision of a billion-person app signifies Meta’s commitment to transforming public conversations on a global scale.

As Meta continues to invest in Threads’ development and expansion, the app is likely to garner even more attention and user engagement. It remains to be seen how Threads will impact the social media landscape and whether it can challenge the dominance of established platforms like Twitter.

