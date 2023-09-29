Meta introduces AI-powered tools for messaging and image editing on its platforms

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) features that allow users to interact with AI chatbots and enhance their photos. Users will soon be able to choose from a selection of 28 different AI chatbots, each with their own character and voice. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg have lent their voices to these chatbots, providing users with personalized experiences. These chatbots can help users with tasks as well as provide entertainment.

Additionally, AI-powered image editing tools will be introduced on Instagram. Users will have the ability to modify their photos, such as changing their outfits or adding elements like unicorns or puppies. These AI-generated images will be marked with watermarks to indicate that they were created using AI technology. Meta is also working on invisible markers that can detect whether an image has been created AI.

The introduction of these AI features comes as Meta aims to showcase its capabilities in the AI race and keep up with competitors like Microsoft and Open AI. However, some critics argue that Meta’s AI offerings may not be as innovative and groundbreaking as those of other companies. Concerns have also been raised about the potential risks associated with AI chatbots, particularly in influencing vulnerable individuals.

Despite Meta’s focus on AI, it remains committed to its vision of the metaverse, investing in virtual reality technology like smart glasses to enhance user experiences. The release date for these smart glasses in Denmark is yet to be announced.

Overall, Meta’s introduction of AI-powered tools demonstrates its continued efforts to leverage AI technology across its platforms, providing users with enhanced experiences and pushing the boundaries of digital innovation.

Sources:

– Title: Meta introduces AI chatbots and image editing tools on its platforms

– DR (source article)