ZOZO Championship: A Showcase of PGA Tour Stars in Tokyo

The PGA Tour’s Fall Series continues this week with the highly-anticipated ZOZO Championship in Tokyo. This fourth event in the Fall series is attracting some of the biggest names in golf as they battle for coveted 2024 status. A purse of $8.5 million, with $1,530,000 going to the winner, adds to the excitement of the tournament.

The ZOZO Championship is being held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country, a challenging par 70 course that stretches for 7,079 yards. The defending champion, Keegan Bradley, will be seeking to reclaim his title after his victory last year, where he held off Rickie Fowler one stroke. Bradley’s performance in last year’s tournament set the stage for an impressive season that saw him finish in the top ten at the Tour Championship.

Fans can catch all the exciting action on Golf Channel, with four-hour telecasts scheduled for all four days of the event. Due to the time difference between Tokyo and the Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) zone, golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the tournament the night before it airs in their usual time slot.

If you prefer to stream the ZOZO Championship, you can do so on ESPN+ and Peacock, where coverage will be available throughout the entire competition. In addition to the regular coverage, there will also be featured group coverage for an enhanced viewing experience.

The ZOZO Championship boasts an impressive lineup of players, with Ryder Cup members Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa among the top contenders. In fact, a total of nine of the top 30 and 17 of the top 50 golfers in the world will be competing in this prestigious event.

For some players, such as Sahith Theegala and Min Woo Lee, this tournament is crucial for their PGA Tour membership for the 2024 season. Theegala, who recently secured his first FedEx Fall victory at the Fortinet Championship, is hoping to add another win to his name. Meanwhile, Lee, currently ranked third in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai, is seeking a strong finish to earn his Tour membership.

This week’s ZOZO Championship serves as a valuable opportunity for players to earn points for the 2024 FedEx Fall season and demonstrate their skills in the PGA Tour’s new schedule. With an impressive field and exciting course, golf fans are in for a treat as they watch the world’s best compete for glory in Tokyo.

