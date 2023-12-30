Zomato Pays Tribute to Tea-Loving Customer with Hilarious Video

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, has recently released a hilarious video on Instagram, dedicated to one of their loyal customers who has a deep love for tea. The video, titled “2023 stories ft. Asha”, showcases a funny skit that revolves around the customer’s obsession with tea.

The video begins with a text insert that introduces Zomato’s biggest chai fan, and then proceeds to depict a woman whose entire world seems to revolve around the beloved beverage. As the clip progresses, viewers discover that the skit is not just for entertainment purposes, but serves as an ode to a real customer named Asha, who stunned everyone ordering over 1,100 cups of tea in 2023.

Since the video was posted, it has garnered nearly 140,000 views and received close to 14,000 likes. Instagram users were quick to react, with one user jokingly saying, “Ode to the real Asha. To the chai lovers, may we always win against whatever that other thing is called (coffee)”.

This creative tribute Zomato not only showcases their commitment to their customers but also highlights the power of social media in bringing joy and laughter to people’s lives. It is a testament to the strong bond between Zomato and its loyal customer base.

As we bid farewell to 2023 and eagerly anticipate the new year, let us raise a cup of tea to Asha and all the chai lovers out there. Cheers to the simple pleasures that bring us together and make life a little bit sweeter!