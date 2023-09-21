Zomato Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

Food delivery app Zomato issued an apology after facing backlash for a social media post that seemed to trivialize drug use. The post featured a picture of banana chips on a desk, alongside a laptop with the text “HELPPP!!!” written on it. In a joking manner, Zomato captioned the post with the message, “Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to office.”

The post quickly garnered attention, with users questioning the responsibility of a listed company making such a joke. Ravi Handa, a Twitter user, shared the post and criticized Zomato for tagging the police handle just to gain likes and retweets. The post received over 90k views and 200 comments, with many users expressing their disappointment in Zomato’s behavior.

Responding to the criticism, Zomato acknowledged the mistake and apologized for the tweet. They admitted that it was an irresponsible and unnecessary post and assured users that it had been taken down. However, some users expressed skepticism, claiming that Zomato often makes controversial posts and issues meaningless apologies.

This is not the first time Zomato has faced backlash on social media. Previously, one of its delivery agents was accused of offering a customer “secret weed.” Mumbai Police responded to this incident, humorously stating that they would like to get in touch with the delivery partner for their own benevolence.

Apology posted Zomato on X

Tweet Ravi Handa criticizing the post

Tweet another user expressing their opinion

Incident of a Zomato delivery agent offering “secret weed”

Response from Mumbai Police regarding the incident

