Zomato Founder Clarifies Viral Video of Woman Delivering Food Without Helmet

Zomato founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has issued a clarification in response to a viral video showing a woman delivering food without wearing a helmet. The video, which surfaced on social media, falsely claimed that this was the idea of Zomato’s marketing head in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Goyal took to his official social media account to deny these claims, stating that Zomato has nothing to do with the video and does not endorse helmet-less riding. He also clarified that Zomato does not have a marketing head in Indore. Goyal emphasized that they have hundreds of women who deliver food for Zomato daily, earning their livelihood and supporting their families. He expressed pride in their work ethic.

It is important to verify information before sharing it on social media to avoid spreading false claims and misleading narratives.

