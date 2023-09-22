Zomato Faces Backlash for Controversial Post Tagging Police

Food delivery giant, Zomato, received criticism after posting a now-deleted tweet that appeared to trivialize the issue of drug use. The tweet featured a picture of a bag of banana chips alongside a laptop screen displaying the word “HELPPP!!!” and tagged the Gurgaon police. This post sparked concerns among netizens, with many believing that Zomato was engaging in irresponsible behavior.

The screenshot of the tweet was shared vigilant netizen Ravi Handa, who criticized Zomato for tagging the police handle unnecessarily. Handa expressed his concerns about the company’s actions, stating that it diverted police resources that could be better utilized elsewhere. His post gained significant attention, with hundreds of comments criticizing Zomato for its actions.

In response to Handa’s concerns, Zomato acknowledged the issue and commented on the post, stating that they realized it was an irresponsible tweet and sincerely apologized. However, some netizens remained skeptical of the apology, accusing Zomato of using such controversies to gain attention on social media.

Handa defended his criticism emphasizing that it was essential for consumers to voice their opinions against what they considered bad marketing. He also addressed suspicions that his initial post may have been an attention-seeking stunt, stating that he believed it was a bad habit and would stop if enough people found it objectionable.

While opinions on the issue vary, it is clear that Zomato’s controversial tweet sparked concerns and raised questions about appropriate social media behavior for publicly listed companies. It serves as a reminder that companies should be mindful of the potential repercussions of their actions and the impact they may have on their reputation.

Definitions:

– Netizen: An active user of the internet, particularly social media platforms.

– Gurgaon: A city in India, located southwest of New Delhi.

