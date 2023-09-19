Zinoleesky Removes Marlian Music from Instagram Bio, Sparks Speculation

In a surprising move, Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has removed Naira Marley’s record label ‘Marlian Music’ from his Instagram bio and replaced it with ‘Zinonymous Sound’. This significant change has led to speculation about his potential exit from the record label.

The alteration was noticed on Zinoleesky’s Instagram page just a few days after the untimely death of former Marlian record signee, Mohbad. Mohbad’s passing last week has attracted attention and generated a buzz on social media.

Fans have been quick to react to Zinoleesky’s move, with many speculating that it may be an indication of his departure from Marlian Music. It’s worth noting that Naira Marley had already parted ways with MohBad in 2022.

The speculation surrounding Naira Marley has intensified as he has been indicted and accused of having a hand in the death of his former signee. However, he has strongly denied these allegations.

It remains unclear what the exact reasons are behind Zinoleesky’s decision to remove Marlian Music from his bio. It could be a strategic move as he strives to establish his own brand and sound under ‘Zinonymous Sound’.

Zinoleesky’s career has been on the rise, and he has gained a significant following for his unique style and catchy songs. With this recent change, fans eagerly await an official statement from the artist regarding his relationship with Marlian Music.

Sources:

– Adegboyega Adeleye. (source URL)