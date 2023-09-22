‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Instagram Account Inspires HGTV Show

Popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild is making its way to television with a new HGTV series that will showcase the craziest homes in America. With 1.8 million followers since its creation in 2020, Zillow Gone Wild has captivated audiences with its collection of eccentric real estate across the country.

The new HGTV series, titled ZILLOW GONE WILD, will provide viewers with a closer look at these unusual homes through an eight-part show. Each half-hour episode will feature three weird and wonderful homes, delving into the stories of their buyers, sellers, and unique histories. Additionally, the series will explore the inventive and fun ways in which these properties are marketed. The final episode will be a one-hour reveal of the most over-the-top home featured throughout the series.

Samir Mezrahi, the creator of Zillow Gone Wild, originally started the Instagram account after coming across bizarre homes on real estate website Zillow. From bowling alleys to indoor pools to jail cells, Mezrahi discovered a plethora of extraordinary properties that sparked his interest. He expressed surprise at the number of actual castles and large mansions in unexpected locations like Utah and Ohio.

ZILLOW GONE WILD is set to be released early next year, giving fans of the Instagram account and real estate enthusiasts the opportunity to indulge in the fascination of extraordinary homes. The show promises to satisfy the desire for “wow” moments while offering a cheeky glimpse into the bizarre and captivating world of unique real estate.

Sources:

– Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV

– Samir Mezrahi, creator of Zillow Gone Wild

– PEOPLE