TikTok: A New Frontier for Career Advice

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for viral dances and comedic skits, now serves a different purpose for young adults: career guidance. A staggering number of Generation Z and millennial workers are turning to TikTok for advice on their professional journeys, with many even making career decisions based on what they see on the platform.

According to a recent report Resume Builder, nearly half of young workers in these age groups rely on TikTok for career advice. One in five respondents admitted to basing their career choices on content they encountered on the platform. What’s more surprising is that some individuals are even willing to pay TikTok influencers for career coaching services, with payments ranging from $500 to $1,500.

However, it’s important to note that not all TikTok creators offering career advice are qualified career coaches. Julia Toothacre, a resume and career strategist for Resume Builder, cautions that personal experience shared creators does not necessarily align with the unique needs and personalities of their followers. While personal experiences can foster connection, they may not provide the comprehensive guidance that individuals require.

The report also revealed that 86% of TikTok users seeking career advice find the platform helpful, with 27% saying they frequently turn to TikTok for guidance, 38% seeking advice sometimes, and 22% consulting the app infrequently. Only a small percentage, 14%, claim to never seek career advice on TikTok.

Understanding the types of advice available is crucial for users seeking guidance. Transactional advice focuses on the practical aspects of the job search process, such as resume writing, interview preparation, and negotiation skills. On the other hand, transformational advice delves deeper into an individual’s specific circumstances to help them make informed decisions about their career path. Determining which type of advice is needed ensures finding a coach who can offer the appropriate guidance.

TikTok has emerged as an unexpected hub for career advice, capturing the attention of young professionals navigating their professional futures. While caution must be exercised in discerning reliable guidance, the platform’s influence on career decisions cannot be denied.

