Zhuhai Duty Free Group and Avolta Collaborate to Develop Retail-Plus Complex in Hainan

Zhuhai Duty Free Group and Avolta have joined forces to establish a duty paid retail-plus complex at the esteemed Sanya Bay One project in Hainan. This partnership aims to create a premium location that will showcase leading global brands. With the support of local government officials, the companies aspire to enhance Hainan’s tourism industry, offer an improved destination for visitors, and generate new business opportunities.

The Sanya Bay One project, situated in the Sunshine Coast area, is a significant development in Hainan Province. Spanning over an impressive 160,000 square meters, it is an exclusive high-end waterfront commercial complex. The collaborative efforts of Zhuhai Duty Free Group, Gree Real Estate, and Avolta aim to make Sanya Bay One a remarkable hub of consumer activity.

Vice Mayor Yin Chengling, speaking at the signing ceremony, emphasized the importance of the Hainan Free Trade Port and its role as a crucial national strategy. General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally planned, deployed, and promoted this initiative. Since the release of the Overall Scheme for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port, the project has transitioned into the comprehensive implementation stage.

Avolta Group, a prominent global travel retailer, and Zhuhai Duty Free Group, representing outstanding domestic duty-free operators, have chosen the Phoenix Coast in the Sanya Central Business District as their collaborative base. Vice Mayor Yin expressed satisfaction with this partnership, stating that it would revitalize consumption in the Sanya Bay area.

The aim of Avolta Group and Zhuhai Duty Free Group is to seize the historical opportunity provided the completion of the Hainan Free Trade Port and become a model of successful cooperation between domestic and foreign enterprises. This aligns with the official dual circulation policy, promoting win-win outcomes.

This collaboration not only contributes to the development of the Sanya Bay One project but also positions Sanya as a world-class coastal tourism city and an internationally renowned free port with distinct Chinese characteristics. By leveraging their combined resources, the partners commit to raising their level of cooperation and making a long-lasting impact on Hainan’s tourism landscape.

