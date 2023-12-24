Unsolved Poisoning Case in China: Victim Passes Away

Zhu Ling, a former chemistry student at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, has sadly passed away at the age of 50. She became the victim of an unsolved poisoning case in 1994, which left her paralyzed, almost blind, and with brain damage. Zhu Ling required constant care from her parents as a result of the incident.

The poisoning occurred when Zhu Ling was exposed to the highly toxic chemical thallium. Despite investigations, no one has been charged in connection with the case. Zhu Ling’s classmate and roommate, Sun Wei, was a suspect at one point, but was eventually cleared due to lack of evidence. Sun Wei has consistently maintained her innocence and even changed her name.

Zhu Ling experienced severe symptoms such as stomach pains, hair loss, and eventually fell into a coma. It was later determined that she had been poisoned with thallium, a tasteless and odorless substance that dissolves in water. Reports suggested that Sun Wei had access to the thallium compound, but she denied being the only student with access to it.

The motive behind the poisoning remains unclear, but Zhu Ling’s family and supporters have speculated that Sun Wei may have been envious of Zhu Ling’s beauty and academic achievements. In 2013, a petition called for the US to investigate Sun Wei and have her deported from the country, claiming that she had powerful political connections. However, the White House declined to comment on the request while acknowledging the tragic nature of the poisoning.

Despite efforts Zhu Ling’s family and supporters, the case remains unsolved. The Beijing Public Security Bureau defended its investigation in 2013, stating that the amount of time that had passed and the limited evidence made it difficult to reopen the case. There were also allegations of possible influence from Sun Wei’s influential relatives, but the police denied any interference in their investigation.

The death of Zhu Ling highlights the tragic consequences of this unsolved poisoning case, leaving her family and supporters still seeking justice after almost three decades.