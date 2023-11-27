A Closer Look at China’s Shadow Banking Industry

Chinese officials have recently launched an investigation into Zhongzhi Enterprise Group (ZEG), one of China’s major shadow banks. The company’s asset management arm had reportedly managed over a trillion yuan at its peak. However, ZEG declared insolvency in a letter last week, revealing that its liabilities had surpassed its assets up to $64 billion.

The investigation announced authorities is focused on “suspected illegal crimes” committed the firm. While they have taken “criminal coercive measures” against numerous suspects, the exact identities and roles of these individuals within the company remain unclear. Furthermore, the founder of ZEG, Xie Zhikun, passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack.

Shadow banking refers to a system of lenders, brokers, and credit intermediaries that operate outside the bounds of traditional regulated banking. Consequently, it is not subject to the same level of regulation and restrictions regarding risk, liquidity, and capital as traditional banks. China’s shadow banking industry is estimated to be valued at around $3 trillion and plays a significant role in providing financial support to the country’s property sector.

The rise of shadow banking in China can be attributed to the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, when credit became scarce. In order to fuel growth and create a property bubble, China relied on capital from individual investors offering high returns. However, with the growing economic slowdown and crisis in the real estate sector, it is anticipated that the issues faced ZEG may be indicative of a larger problem.

According to Andrew Collier, an expert in shadow banking at Orient Capital Research, the troubles at ZEG could spread to other forms of shadow banks and potentially impact traditional brick-and-mortar banks as well. Embattled property developers in China currently owe banks an amount equivalent to 30% of their assets, which will take a considerable amount of time to resolve.

The recent developments surrounding ZEG have sparked concerns about further economic turmoil in China, as seen with the collapse of property developer Evergrande and the financial difficulties faced Country Garden. China’s property sector is a significant contributor to its economic output, comprising a third of its GDP and encompassing a wide range of industries, such as construction materials and brokering services.

While China’s economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter, slower than the previous quarter, the challenges faced the property sector continue to pose risks to the country’s economic stability. As authorities investigate the activities of ZEG and the broader shadow banking industry, it remains to be seen how these issues will be addressed and mitigated to prevent further disruptions to China’s economy.