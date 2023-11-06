The Zerodha Outage: Technical Issues Leave Users Unable to Access Accounts

Users of popular stock broker and trading app, Zerodha, are facing network issues that prevent them from viewing their holdings, executing orders, and selling stocks, among other problems. The company has acknowledged the issue and is currently working to restore services.

According to reports, Zerodha experienced technical issues on Monday morning, causing widespread disruption for its users. Many have taken to social media to express their frustration with the inability to access their accounts and view important details such as trades and holdings.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages across various platforms, has recorded a significant increase in reports related to the Zerodha outage. As of 9:39 AM, over 1,700 reports had been registered on the website.

Zerodha has confirmed the issue through a post on X (formerly Twitter) and assured users that they are actively working on resolving the problem. The company explained that due to an intermittent issue, some users are unable to view executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are being updated on the positions page. In addition, the holdings and funds page is currently not loading.

Traders and investors who were hoping to start the week on a positive note have expressed their frustrations on social media platforms, highlighting the impact of the outage on their ability to close positions and sell stocks.

Zerodha is a leading stock broker and trading app widely used investors and traders. The company is known for its user-friendly interface and extensive range of financial products. It is important for Zerodha to address this outage promptly to maintain the trust and satisfaction of its user base.

