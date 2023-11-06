Zerodha Faces Technical Glitch as Users Struggle to View Executed Orders

Zerodha, a prominent brokerage firm, encountered a technical glitch that left many of its users unable to access their executed orders on Monday, November 6. The glitch, which affected Zerodha’s trading platform Kite, prompted frustration among users who were unable to view their order positions after completing trades.

Acknowledging the issue, Zerodha took to social media to inform its users about the ongoing technical problem. Through their official channels, the company explained that an intermittent issue was causing difficulties in displaying executed orders in the order book. However, they reassured users that the executed orders were being updated on the positions page and assured them that they were actively working on resolving the problem.

As users expressed their dissatisfaction on various platforms, it became evident that this was not the first instance of Zerodha facing such technical issues. Just days before this incident, on October 31, users encountered similar problems with their order positions not being reflected in net positions after executing trades. These recurring issues highlight the need for Zerodha to address and resolve underlying technical challenges promptly.

In the midst of these technical hiccups, the growth of fintech startup Groww has presented a potential challenge to Zerodha’s market dominance. According to NSE data from September 2023, Groww surpassed Zerodha to become the top brokerage firm in India, boasting approximately 66 lakh active investors compared to Zerodha’s 64 lakh users at the same time.

While Zerodha continues to be a favored platform for many due to its technology-driven approach, the recent series of technical issues raises concerns about its dependability. As users entrust their hard-earned money to the platform, Zerodha must prioritize the resolution of technical glitches to maintain its reputation as a reliable brokerage firm.

FAQ

