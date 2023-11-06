New K-pop Sensation ZEROBASEONE Drops their Mesmerizing Album “Melting Point”

South Korean boy band ZEROBASEONE has taken the music scene storm with the release of their highly anticipated second mini album titled “Melting Point.” The album, consisting of five captivating tracks, showcases the group’s exceptional vocals and visually stunning music videos, leaving fans in awe.

Formed through MNET’s survival show Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE made their debut in July earlier this year with their mini album ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE,’ which quickly soared to great success, selling 1.24 million units on its first day and surpassing the 2 million mark. The group has been affectionately dubbed as the “mega rookies” fans and aims to create hit songs that solidify their position as the quintessential fifth-generation idol group.

The tracks in “Melting Point” portray the group’s diverse emotions and aspirations they have encountered on their musical journey. From the pulsating mix of drum-and-bass and jersey club tunes in ‘Crush’ to the heartfelt melodies of ‘Take My Hand’ and the soothing harmonies of ‘Good Night,’ each song showcases the versatility and talent of ZEROBASEONE.

Since its release, “Melting Point” has garnered over 772,800 streams on the South Korean music streaming service, MelOn, and has sold approximately 734,742 copies. The album continues to gain immense popularity among fans, setting new records for the rising band.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement and admiration for the album. On X, one user exclaimed, “Listening to the ‘Melting Point’ album in shuffle right now!” while another simply added, “MELTING POINT ALBUM WE LOVE YOU.” The outstanding vocals of each member have also been praised, with comments such as “Taerae’s vocals on ‘Melting Point’ are incredible” and “Gunwook’s vocals in ‘Melting Point’ are heavenly” flooding the internet.

ZEROBASEONE has undoubtedly captivated the hearts of fans with their remarkable talent and dedication. As they continue to make their mark in the music industry, it is evident that “Melting Point” is just the beginning of their extraordinary journey.

FAQ

1. How many members are there in ZEROBASEONE?

ZEROBASEONE is composed of nine members: Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

2. What was ZEROBASEONE’s first mini album?

ZEROBASEONE debuted with their first mini album ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE,’ which achieved remarkable success, selling over 2 million copies.

3. What are the tracks in ZEROBASEONE’s album “Melting Point”?

The tracks in “Melting Point” are ‘Crush,’ ‘Melting Point,’ ‘Take My Hand,’ ‘Kids Zone,’ and ‘Good Night,’ each representing different emotions and aspirations of the group.

4. How well has “Melting Point” performed?

The album has gained over 772,800 streams on MelOn and has sold approximately 734,742 copies, making it a massive hit among fans.

5. How are fans reacting to “Melting Point”?

Fans are expressing their love and admiration for the album on social media platforms, praising the group’s vocals and showing excitement for the mesmerizing tracks.