Prasidh Krishna’s Challenging Performance in the T20I Match Against Australia

In a thrilling T20I match between India and Australia in Guwahati, the spotlight fell on Prasidh Krishna, a promising fast bowler, who faced immense pressure in the final over. With Australia needing 21 runs in the last six balls, Krishna was entrusted with the ball Captain Suryakumar Yadav. This decision raised eyebrows as Krishna had already given away 45 runs in his previous three overs.

Despite the skepticism surrounding his performance, Krishna managed to keep his previous over tight, restricting the opposition to just six runs. The match seemed to hang in the balance, but Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting, had other plans. In a dramatic turn of events, Maxwell scored 18 runs off the last four balls, including a six and three fours, leading Australia to a sensational victory in the third T20I match of the series. Krishna ended up conceding a total of 23 runs in the final over, bringing his overall figures to a disappointing 68 runs in four overs.

Krishna’s bowling performance became a topic of discussion on social media, with many users expressing their disappointment and criticizing his tactics. While some questioned the captain’s decision to give Krishna the ball instead of an alternate bowler, others pointed out his lack of control and failure to execute yorkers effectively. The backlash further intensified, with some users suggesting that Krishna was not fit to play T20 cricket and should return to domestic matches to refine his skills.

Amidst the criticism, Krishna’s upcoming stint with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 became a topic of debate. Some supporters of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Krishna’s previous team, hailed his departure as a wise decision, indicating dissatisfaction with his performance.

While Krishna faced a challenging outing against Australia, it is important to remember that every player experiences highs and lows in their career. The setback should serve as motivation for Krishna to work on his skills and come back stronger in future matches.

FAQs:

1. Who hit the winning runs for Australia in the T20I match against India?

– Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia, scoring 18 runs off the last four balls.

2. What record did Prasidh Krishna set in the match?

– Prasidh Krishna became the Indian bowler with the most runs conceded in a T20I match, giving away 68 runs in his four overs.

3. Which team will Prasidh Krishna play for in IPL 2024?

– Prasidh Krishna will play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.