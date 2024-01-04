Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram, Including Boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya, the popular actress and singer, has made a surprising move on her Instagram account. She has unfollowed everyone, including her boyfriend and fellow actor, Tom Holland. While the reason for this social media purge is unknown, it seems like Zendaya is not taking a complete break from social media. She recently posted about her upcoming film project.

The actress unveiled the poster for her latest film, “Challengers,” in which she stars alongside Josh O’Connor from “The Crown” and Mike Faist from “West Side Story.” In the movie, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis star turned coach who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband and her ex-boyfriend, played Faist and O’Connor respectively. The trailer teased a sensual scene between the three characters, hinting at the complexity of their relationships both on and off the court.

In an interview with Elle, Zendaya discussed how her role in “Challengers” marks a new phase in her career as a “leading lady.” She admitted that it was initially a bit scary to take on such a role, but she embraced the challenge and decided to go for it.

In addition to her professional projects, Zendaya has also spoken about the importance of maintaining privacy in certain aspects of her life, including her relationship with Tom Holland. She acknowledges that being in the public eye comes with certain sacrifices but believes in the power of choosing what to share and what to keep private.

While Zendaya’s Instagram cleanse may have raised some eyebrows, it is evident that she is focused on her career and personal growth. Fans will have to wait and see what other surprises she has in store both on and off the screen.