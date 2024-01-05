Zendaya Resets Instagram Page for the New Year, Unfollows Everyone

Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actress, has recently made a surprising move on her Instagram page. In preparation for the new year, she has decided to reset her social media presence unfollowing everyone she had previously followed, including friends, associates, and even her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. Although the reasons behind this social media cleanse remain unknown, it is speculated that it may be connected to her upcoming starring roles in the movies Dune: Part 2 and Challengers.

Zendaya has been promoting her upcoming films on social media, sharing a new poster for the tennis-centric movie Challengers. In the artsy poster, Zendaya’s character takes the spotlight while the other stars of the film, including The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story’s Mike Faist, can be seen battling it out on a tennis court. The release of Challengers was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike but is now scheduled for April 26th.

In addition to Challengers, Zendaya is also set to star in Dune: Part 2 alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and other A-list actors. The release of this highly anticipated film was also delayed due to the actor’s strike but is now slated for a March release.

Outside of her film promotions, Zendaya has been relatively quiet on social media in recent months, possibly taking some downtime with her family and her boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2016 during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming, have remained notoriously private about their relationship. They have rarely shared PDA moments and have kept their love life mostly off social media.

In conclusion, Zendaya’s Instagram reset has sparked curiosity among her fans, but the reasons behind it remain a mystery. As her fans eagerly await updates from the actress, they can look forward to her upcoming films, Challengers and Dune: Part 2, which promise to showcase her talent on the big screen.