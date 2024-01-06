Zendaya Cleanses Her Instagram and Disconnects from Social Media

Zendaya, the talented actress and Euphoria star, is starting the new year with a fresh start unfollowing everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend Tom Holland. The 27-year-old actress made the social media cleanse on Thursday, January 4th, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind her decision. While it is unknown what prompted Zendaya to disconnect from social media, her last post on Instagram was earlier this week, where she shared a poster of her upcoming film with a heartfelt message for the new year.

On the other hand, Tom Holland, the 27-year-old British actor, is still following Zendaya on Instagram. However, he rarely uses the app to post. Holland had previously taken a break from social media in August 2022, citing the overstimulation and overwhelming nature of platforms like Instagram and Twitter. In a video, he confessed that reading things about himself online was detrimental to his mental state, leading him to delete the app.

Since returning to Instagram, Holland has primarily used the platform to promote his upcoming film projects and his Brothers Trust nonprofit. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2023, he revealed that he felt addicted to a false version of his life on social media, and it had become a problem. He was obsessed with finding out what people were saying about him.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since they worked on the Spider-Man movies together. Initially, they kept their relationship private, but they eventually realized that there was no need to hide their romance. According to a source, both Zendaya and Tom were private individuals when it came to their personal lives, which initially brought them closer. However, they now acknowledge that everyone knows about their relationship, and Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express his love for her openly.

In a digital age where social media plays a significant role in people’s lives, Zendaya’s decision to cleanse her Instagram and disconnect from social media highlights the growing need for individuals, including celebrities, to prioritize their mental health and take a step back from the constant pressure and scrutiny of online platforms.