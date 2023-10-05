Deadly Russian Strike Kills 49 in Eastern Ukraine

A Russian strike on a shop in the village of Hroza near Kupiansk, Ukraine, has resulted in the death of at least 49 people, making it one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began. The attack, carried out Moscow’s forces, targeted a cafe and a shop in the Kharkiv region. Emergency workers were seen sifting through the rubble in the aftermath of the assault.

Among those killed were a 6-year-old boy, while six others sustained injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled the strike as a deliberate terrorist attack, emphasizing that Russian terror must be stopped. He condemned anyone aiding Russia in circumventing sanctions as criminals and accused those supporting Russia as supporting evil.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed his deep shock at the brutality of the attack, stating that it is impossible to describe the horror in words. He stressed the need to unite and coordinate efforts with the support of partners to halt Russian terror and prevent further loss of life.

This assault represents the deadliest attack on Ukraine’s civilian population since the bombing of a railway station in Kramatorsk in early 2022, where 50 people, including five children, lost their lives at the hands of Russian forces. The weapon responsible for the Hroza attack remains unknown.

