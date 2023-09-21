Zefr Partners with TikTok’s Inventory Filter to Enhance Brand Suitability Optimization

Zefr, a global advertising partner, has collaborated with TikTok’s proprietary brand suitability solution, TikTok Inventory Filter, to enable responsible marketing on the platform. By providing video-level signals to inform TikTok’s Inventory Filter, Zefr aims to give advertisers greater control and transparency when using the filter for their campaigns. This partnership represents a significant advancement in brand suitability optimization, moving away from outdated approaches like keyword blocking or static inclusion lists.

Zefr has achieved an impressive brand safety rate of over 99% on TikTok since its launch in 2022, based on the GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) floor definitions. With this collaboration, Zefr and TikTok aim to enhance advertiser trust in brand suitability aligning it with the GARM Brand Suitability standard definition. The two companies will continue working together to expand these product features throughout 2023.

The main objective of this first-of-its-kind innovation is to simplify brand suitability optimization while maintaining scalability. Zefr’s global advertisers can now select their preferred pre-bid settings using TikTok Inventory Filter within TikTok Ads Manager. Zefr’s dashboard provides video-level transparency and reporting on ad adjacency, aligning with the GARM standards. If any unsuitable content is identified, Zefr flags it to TikTok, enabling continuous optimization of brand suitability.

According to Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Zefr, this partnership signifies an important milestone in the industry, offering Zefr’s global brands transparency and optimization based on the GARM suitability standards. Zefr is committed to providing advertisers with a comprehensive view of their brand suitability across platforms, in line with industry-standard GARM definitions. This collaboration allows Zefr’s global advertisers to access and act on their campaigns across all markets where TikTok Inventory Filter is available, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, APAC, and LATAM.

Sources:

– Zefr

– TikTok