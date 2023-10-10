Zefr’s AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution Now Available on Facebook and Instagram Reels

Zefr, a leader in brand safety and suitability technology, is proud to announce that their AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution is now available on Facebook and Instagram Reels. This is a significant advancement that ensures brand safety and suitability across Meta’s platforms, providing brands with transparency into their content adjacencies on Reels.

The collaboration between Zefr, Meta, and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) ensures that ad-adjacent content on Reels meets the safety and suitability standards set GARM. By utilizing Zefr’s brand suitability verification solution, advertisers can explore new reach opportunities and engage a larger audience, leading to improved media efficiency.

Zefr’s solution offers an intuitive Atrium dashboard for advertisers that showcases content-level examples, risk levels, and impression data aligned with GARM standards. Content is categorized based on risk level, allowing advertisers to have better control over where their ads are placed. Zefr also works closely with Meta to ensure that brand interests are protected throughout the ecosystem.

Richard Raddon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Zefr, states, “Our collaboration with Meta in developing this independent, AI-powered solution for Reels underscores our commitment to evolving the responsible marketing landscape.” Samantha Stetson, VP of Client Council and Industry Trade Relations at Meta, adds, “Our cross-industry efforts represent significant progress in our broader brand safety and suitability efforts, offering advertisers both control and transparency.”

Zefr’s products are designed to give brands control over their content adjacency on platforms like YouTube, Meta, and TikTok. Their patented AI technology combines human cognition and review with machine learning models for accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions.

Zefr has also invested in technology solutions for misinformation avoidance through their acquisition of Adverifai. This Israeli-based AI company integrates misinformation into Zefr’s AI tech stack, providing training data to identify and measure scalable misinformation.

To learn more about Zefr and their AI-Powered Brand Suitability Solution, please visit their website.

Sources:

– Zefr [no URL]

– PRNewswire [no URL]