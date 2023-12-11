Zara Faces Boycott Calls Over Controversial Ad Campaign

Zara, the popular fashion company owned Inditex, has removed a controversial advertising campaign from its website after facing backlash from pro-Palestine activists. The campaign, which featured mannequins missing limbs and statues wrapped in a white shroud, drew criticism for its similarities to images from Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The company claims that the photos were taken in September, prior to the current conflict between Hamas and Israel, and were part of a normal process of refreshing content. Zara’s Instagram account was flooded with tens of thousands of comments, many accompanied Palestinian flags, and the hashtag “#BoycottZara” trended on messaging platform X.

This incident occurs at a time when Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip has been ongoing for several months. Palestinian authorities report that over 18,000 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed during this period.

Zara has stated that the ad campaign was inspired men’s tailoring from past centuries and was conceptualized in July. The company has not publicly addressed the calls for a boycott.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Zara has faced boycott calls related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2022, videos emerged of Palestinians burning Zara clothing in protest after a franchise owner of Zara stores in Israel hosted a campaign event for Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultra-right-wing Israeli politician. At the time, Ben-Gvir defended Zara on social media, emphasizing his support for the company.

The controversy surrounding Zara’s ad campaign highlights the complex and intertwined nature of fashion, politics, and activism. It also raises questions about the responsibility of brands to consider the potential impact of their advertisements in a highly sensitive geopolitical climate.