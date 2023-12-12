Controversial Ad Campaign Sparks Outrage

A recent ad campaign fashion retailer Zara has caused a firestorm of controversy, with many people criticizing the company for using photos that resemble images from the Israel-Gaza war. Zara has now pulled the remaining pictures from the campaign after facing backlash on social media and complaints to the advertising watchdog.

The campaign, titled “The Jacket,” featured a series of images in which a model was pictured against a background of cracked stones, damaged statues, and broken plasterboard. Some social media users pointed out the similarities between these images and the devastation seen in Gaza during the conflict.

However, Zara insists that the campaign was not meant to reference the war but instead showcased unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio. The company stated that the images were created with the sole purpose of highlighting their craftmade garments in an artistic context.

Despite Zara’s explanation, many customers felt offended the campaign and called for a boycott of the retailer. Zara has since expressed regret over the “misunderstanding” and has removed the controversial images from their campaign.

This is not the first time a fashion brand has faced criticism for insensitivity regarding political conflicts. Just last month, M&S came under fire for an Instagram photo showing Christmas party hats in the colors of the Palestinian flag on fire. The company apologized and removed the post after receiving backlash on social media.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is currently reviewing the complaints received about Zara’s campaign, with 110 complaints filed so far. The ASA spokesperson stated that complainants argue that the imagery references the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and find it offensive.

As brands continue to navigate the complexities of advertising, it becomes crucial for them to be mindful of the potential implications and sensitivities surrounding political conflicts.