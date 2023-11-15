A Deep-Cleaning Marvel: The Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Have you been battling stubborn stains on your carpets and upholstery? Before you consider spending a fortune on professional cleaning or replacing your furniture, let us introduce you to the Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, a true stain-fighting champion. This portable and powerful cleaner gained immense popularity on TikTok and has garnered glowing praise from over 49,000 Amazon shoppers. And now, as an early Black Friday deal, you can snag it for just $89, down from its original price of $124.

Equipped with the 3″ Tough Stain Tool, the Bissell Little Green provides strong spray and suction to remove even the most stubborn stains from various types of fabrics. But its abilities don’t stop there. With the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool, you can easily rinse out the hose after use, ensuring the cleaner remains in top-notch condition. Additionally, it comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness, allowing you to tackle those stains right away.

The Bissell Little Green is not only effective but also convenient to use. Simply fill its 48-ounce clean water tank with water and cleaning solution, plug it in, and you’re ready to go. Weighing under 10 pounds, it’s lighter than most deep-cleaners, making it easy to maneuver. Its versatility extends beyond carpets and upholstery, as it can also be used on car interiors. Plus, with a 15-foot cord, you won’t have to constantly search for a new outlet.

Don’t just take our word for it. Reviewers rave about the Little Green’s remarkable cleaning power. It has effectively removed dried mud, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, paint, chocolate, and red wine, among other stubborn stains. Users are consistently impressed with the cleaner’s ability to tackle even the most set-in stains.

So, before giving up on your stained carpets and upholstery, give the Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner a try. You’ll be amazed at the results it can achieve. Say goodbye to unwanted stains and hello to a cleaner, fresher home.

FAQ:

Q: Can the Bissell Little Green remove tough stains?

A: Absolutely! The Bissell Little Green is highly effective at removing even the toughest stains from various types of fabrics.

Q: Is the cleaner easy to use?

A: Yes, the Bissell Little Green is incredibly convenient to use. Simply fill the clean water tank, plug it in, and start cleaning.

Q: Can the cleaner be used on car interiors?

A: Yes, the Bissell Little Green is versatile enough to be used on car interiors, providing a deep clean for your vehicle’s upholstery.

Q: How does the cleaner compare to professional cleaning services?

A: The Bissell Little Green offers professional-level cleaning results at a fraction of the cost. It can save you money on professional cleaning bills and potentially extend the lifespan of your furniture.

