The Caer Water and Sewage Company Implements Virtual Customer Service via WhatsApp

The Caer (Water and Sewage Company of Roraima) customers will now have access to new tools for virtual customer service via WhatsApp, allowing them to request services or speak with an agent, saving time and increasing efficiency in dealing with sanitation-related matters.

The phone number has also changed to (95) 98406-3918. Customers will be directed to the new number when they contact the previous one, simply clicking on the link wa.me/5595984063918. The new features will enable users to, for example, generate a second copy of their bill, access detailed billing and account statements, obtain certificates, or speak directly with an agent, resulting in improved services provided the company.

The services will be available 24 hours a day, with the exception of agent-assisted service, which is from 7 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and 8 am to 6 pm on weekends and holidays. Cícero Batista, the Commercial and Interior Director of the company, emphasized that the changes aim to strengthen the relationship between customers and the company, which currently has a database of 149,000 users.

The service is available for all customers of the company, both individuals and businesses. To obtain a second copy of the bill, customers simply need to provide the property’s registration number. However, for more detailed information, it is necessary to have an updated registration on the Caer website, www.caer.com.br, with the assurance that the provided information will be protected in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) – Law No. 13,709.

“Management is aware of the need to expand the system of direct communication with customers to resolve everyday problems. Apps are fast, secure, and can be accessed via mobile phones at any time, making life easier for people who rely on Caer’s services,” highlighted the director.

In addition to the virtual customer service via WhatsApp, Caer customers can also access assistance through the Call Center dialing 0800.280.9520. The Call Center operates from 8 am to 6 pm, with emergency support on Sundays and holidays for water and sewage network maintenance and incident response.

The Caer website, www.caer.com.br, also provides customers with access to various services through the Virtual Agency icons or the virtual assistant “Ed”. For assistance via chat, customers can access the website and click on the avatar located in the bottom right corner of the page to request services.

Another option for customer service is the Caer mobile application, available for Android on the Google Play Store and for iOS on the App Store.

