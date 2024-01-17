Players Express Gratitude to Departed Manager

Several Roma players, including former star Nicolò Zaniolo, have taken to social media to express their appreciation for José Mourinho following his departure from the Stadio Olimpico. While Mourinho’s relationship with some players was reportedly strained, it is clear that most of the Giallorossi squad had a positive connection with the Special One.

The first player to send a farewell message to Mourinho was Paulo Dybala, followed teammates such as Romelu Lukaku, Edoardo Bove, Gianluca Mancini, and Tammy Abraham. Using the Italian word “Grazie,” meaning thank you, in their posts, the players expressed their gratitude for Mourinho’s time at the club.

Even former Roma striker Nicolò Zaniolo, now playing for Aston Villa, shared two pictures on Instagram featuring himself and Mourinho, accompanied a heart emoji. The photos were taken during the memorable Conference League Final in Tirana, where Zaniolo scored the winning goal for Roma.

Despite some past tensions and Zaniolo’s desire to leave Roma last year, the player and Mourinho always maintained a good relationship, with the Portuguese manager never publicly blaming the Italian striker.

The departure of Mourinho, who was recently replaced club legend Daniele De Rossi, marks a new chapter in Roma’s history. De Rossi will make his debut as Roma’s manager in an upcoming Serie A home game against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

As Roma bids farewell to their former manager, the players’ social media tributes stand as a testament to Mourinho’s impact and influence during his time at the Stadio Olimpico.