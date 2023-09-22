Zanesville Police Department Warns of Online Threats to Schools

The Zanesville Police Department has issued a warning to the public regarding online threats targeting schools. The police received a report of a social media threat and immediately launched an investigation. As a result, one individual has been arrested in connection with the incident. Although the post was not directed at Zane Grey Elementary and Intermediate schools, the police take such threats seriously.

Commander Chris Rice emphasized the importance of being vigilant online and provided helpful tips for students, parents, and faculty to identify and report potential threats. He urged students to report anything they come across on social media that could be perceived as a threat to their teachers, school resource officers, or principals.

Rice acknowledged that while there may be instances of rants or empty threats on social media, the Zanesville Police Department takes every report seriously. The arrest of the individual responsible for this particular threat demonstrates their commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the community.

Furthermore, the presence of law enforcement at Tri-Valley this morning was due to a misunderstanding. Sheriff Matt Lutz clarified that a student mistakenly believed the threat was targeting their district, but in actuality, no such threat was made.

It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or threatening online activity promptly. The police continue to prioritize the safety of schools and will take swift action against those who make such threats.

Sources:

– Zanesville Police Department.

– Sheriff Matt Lutz, Zanesville Sheriff’s Office.