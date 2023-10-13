Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas Opens Up About Early Exit from ICC World Cup

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her exit from the ongoing ICC World Cup in India. Initially, reports suggested that she left due to backlash over her alleged old anti-India posts on social media. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that Abbas left for personal reasons during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

Abbas took to her social media platform to share her side of the story before the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had to travel and cover the sport she loves. Abbas clarified that she was neither asked to leave nor deported, but rather felt intimidated and scared the online reaction. She needed some time to reflect on the situation and ensure the safety of her family and friends from both sides of the border.

Abbas further addressed the controversial posts that circulated, expressing regret for the hurt they caused and emphasizing that they do not represent her values or who she is today. She apologized to anyone who may have been offended and thanked those who supported her during this challenging time.

The ICC spokesperson confirmed that Abbas was not deported from India and left for personal reasons. Abbas was initially assigned to cover Pakistan’s World Cup matches in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The Pakistan cricket team, led Babar Azam, has expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality they have received in India during the tournament.

In conclusion, Zainab Abbas has provided clarity regarding her early exit from the ICC World Cup. She emphasized that her departure was due to personal reasons and not as a result of the backlash over her old social media posts. Abbas has apologized for any offense caused and expressed her gratitude for the support she received during this challenging time.

