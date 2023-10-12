Zainab Abbas Clarifies Her Abrupt Departure from India

Pakistani sports presenter, Zainab Abbas, who left India abruptly, has issued a clarification on social media regarding her departure. Abbas stated that she felt intimidated and scared what was unfolding on social media and, although there was no immediate threat to her or her family, she needed some space and time to reflect.

Abbas was a part of the commentary panel for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which began in Ahmedabad last week. Media reports had previously suggested that Abbas was asked to leave or deported from India after questionable posts from her past on social media resurfaced, leading to significant backlash.

However, Abbas made it clear that she was neither asked to leave nor deported. In her statement on Twitter, she expressed feeling intimidated and scared the online reaction. She apologized for her past posts, acknowledging the hurt they caused and stating that they do not represent her values or who she is today.

Earlier, Abbas’ tweets had gone viral, leading to a complaint being filed against her with the Delhi Police cyber cell for anti-Hindu statements. The lawyer who filed the complaint also urged the ICC and BCCI secretary to remove her from the ODI World Cup.

Zainab Abbas expressed her gratitude to those who reached out to her during this challenging time.

