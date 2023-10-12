Pakistani Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Sparks Controversy at ICC World Cup

The departure of Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India has caused a stir, leading to a war of words between Pakistan and India. Zainab, who works with Sky Sports and the ICC’s digital teams, left India for Dubai, citing personal reasons. However, her departure came after facing backlash over her past comments against India and the Hindu religion.

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against Zainab for derogatory tweets she posted in 2014, which resurfaced on social media after she began co-hosting the World Cup shows. Jindal argued that Zainab could have sought additional security if she felt unsafe in India.

The Pakistani Foreign Office defended Zainab, claiming that she left India due to safety concerns rather than personal reasons. The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, denounced the case against Zainab, stating that targeting her for past tweets was unjust.

Vineet Jindal responded to the Foreign Ministry’s defense, insisting that Zainab should have requested special security or reported her concerns to the authorities. He claimed that Pakistan was fabricating stories to deflect attention from Zainab’s allegedly anti-India and anti-Hindu actions.

While both Pakistan and India continue to exchange accusations and counter-accusations, it is necessary to maintain a peaceful and respectful environment for international sports events. The controversy surrounding Zainab Abbas serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting unity and mutual respect in the world of sports.

