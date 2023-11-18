Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt Brings Fresh Perspective to Sisterhood at Spelman College

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has recently joined the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, injecting a new energy into conversations surrounding historically Black sororities and fraternities. Zahara’s unique perspective as a transracial adoptee from Ethiopia adds depth to discussions on cultural connections and the significance of diversity within these organizations.

The news of Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman in 2022 was met with excitement and celebration from her mother, Angelina Jolie, who took to Instagram to share the announcement. During Zahara’s move-in, she and her mother had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Helene Gayle, the President of Spelman College, and Darryl Holloman, the Vice President for Student Affairs.

Zahara’s decision to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, one of the historically Black sororities of the Divine Nine, has garnered support and admiration from fans and supporters. Many have highlighted the cultural and symbolic significance of Zahara becoming a member, recognizing the importance of these organizations in challenging racial barriers and fostering empowerment.

As Zahara embraces her role as a Spelman student and an Alpha Kappa Alpha member, she contributes her unique voice to the tapestry of sisterhood and empowerment. Her journey exemplifies the richness of diversity at Spelman College and honors the legacy of historically Black institutions.

Angelina Jolie, an actress and activist herself, continues to champion her daughter’s educational journey and emphasizes the importance of sisterhood and cultural awareness. Through Zahara’s presence and involvement, new dialogues about transracial adoptions and the dynamic contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds are taking shape on campus and beyond.

FAQ:

Q: What is Spelman College?

A: Spelman College is a historically Black women’s college located in Atlanta, Georgia. It is known for its academic excellence and commitment to empowering women of African descent.

Q: What is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority?

A: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is the first historically Black Greek-lettered sorority established African American college women. It was founded in 1908 at Howard University.

Q: What is the Divine Nine?

A: The Divine Nine refers to the nine historically Black Greek-lettered organizations, including sororities and fraternities, that were founded between 1906 and 1963.

Q: How does Zahara’s adoption contribute to the conversation on transracial adoptions?

A: Zahara’s adoption from Ethiopia Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt highlights the complexities and nuances of transracial adoptions. Her presence in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority adds to the understanding of cultural connections and identity exploration within the context of historically Black organizations.