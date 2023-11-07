Netflix’s “Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire” Takes a Unique Theatrical Approach

Netflix is taking a different approach with its upcoming sci-fi action film, “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.” Unlike its predecessor, “Army of the Dead,” which had a wide theatrical release, “Rebel Moon” will only be shown exclusively in select 70mm auditoriums for a one-week engagement before its Netflix premiere.

For fans eager to experience the film on the big screen, the limited theatrical run will take place from December 15 to December 21 in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and London. The locations include the Netflix-owned Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, the Netflix-owned Paris Theater in New York City, TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, and the Prince Charles Cinema in London. Following the theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from December 22.

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” was originally conceived as a Zack Snyder-directed “Star Wars Story” back in 2013. Described as “The Seven Samurai with lightsabers,” the film follows a young woman, played Sofia Boutella, as she seeks to gather a group of warriors to defend her colony against oppressive invaders. The star-studded cast also includes Ek Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, and Ray Fisher.

Zack Snyder, known for directing films like “300” and “Watchmen,” initially planned for “Rebel Moon” to be a single film. However, he and Netflix later decided to split it into two parts, with the second installment set to release next year. Snyder is also working on director’s cuts for both parts, offering a PG-13 version and an R-rated version with additional violence and adult content, similar to his previous works.

While the decision to give “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” a smaller theatrical release may not reflect the film’s quality, it showcases Netflix’s focus on its streaming platform rather than traditional theatrical engagement. Fans eager to catch the film in theaters can look forward to purchasing their tickets on November 15.

