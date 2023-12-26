Zack Snyder’s Latest Film Takes the Streaming World Storm

Summary: Zack Snyder’s new film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, has quickly become a sensation on Netflix, garnering 23.9 million views in its debut week. This achievement has propelled it to the top spot among English-language films from December 18 to 24, with all eyes now on whether it can secure a place on Netflix’s most popular film list. To do so, it will have to surpass the current tenth place holder, Extraction 2, which achieved nearly 135 million views during its premiere window.

In addition to Rebel Moon, another film inching its way towards the top is Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic thriller directed Sam Esmail. It secured second place this week with 19.7 million views, surpassing the 100 million views milestone within its first three weeks on the platform. The film will have until mid-February to surpass Extraction 2’s 135 million views mark.

The film landscape on Netflix’s Top 10 list was also reshuffled, with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget taking the third spot with 14.9 million views. The Super Mario Bros. Movie followed at fourth place with 7.9 million views, while Adam Sandler’s animated comedy, Leo, claimed fifth place with 7.2 million views. Family Switch closed out the list at sixth place with 6.4 million views.

On the TV side of things, My Life with the Walter Boys continues to dominate the English-language TV chart for the second consecutive week, accumulating 7.6 million views. The sixth and final season of The Crown maintained its stronghold in second place with 5.7 million views, while Squid Game: The Challenge secured a spot in the tenth position with 1.5 million views.

In other news, Trevor Noah: Where Was I premiered to an impressive 3.8 million views, placing it at the third position on the list. This opening success showcases the popularity of comedy specials among Netflix viewers.