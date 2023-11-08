Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon to Make Exclusive Theatrical Debut Before Hitting Netflix

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, is set to make its exclusive theatrical debut before it lands on Netflix. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15, 2023, in select cities including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience this epic sci-fi adventure on the big screen before its digital release.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will be screened in 70mm, providing a visually stunning cinematic experience. Tickets for the theatrical release will go on sale on November 15, allowing fans to secure their seats in advance.

While Netflix has rated the film PG-13, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given Rebel Moon a 15 rating, equivalent to an R rating in the United States. The BBFC cited “strong violence” and “sexual threat” as the reasons behind the higher rating, pointing to a thrilling and intense narrative.

Directed Zack Snyder himself, Rebel Moon follows the journey of a young woman, portrayed Sofia Boutella, who possesses a mysterious past. She must rally and lead an army to face off against tyrannical forces that threaten her home and community. The screenplay, written Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten, promises to deliver a captivating and emotionally charged story.

The ensemble cast features talented actors such as Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and the legendary Anthony Hopkins, who lends his voice to the last member of a race of mechanical knights.

Rebel Moon marks a creative departure for Snyder, originally intended to be a Star Wars film. However, the project transformed into its own original universe, intertwined with Snyder’s previous work, Army of the Dead.

After its exclusive theatrical release, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Fans can anticipate the arrival of Rebel Moon Part 2, which will stream on Netflix on April 19, 2024, continuing the epic saga.

FAQ:

Q: When will Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire be released in theaters?

A: Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will debut in select theaters on December 15, 2023.

Q: Who is the director of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire?

A: The film is directed Zack Snyder.

Q: What rating has Rebel Moon received?

A: The film has been rated PG-13 Netflix and 15 the BBFC.

Q: Who is part of the cast in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire?

A: The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins.

Q: Will there be a sequel to Rebel Moon?

A: Yes, Rebel Moon Part 2 is set to stream on Netflix on April 19, 2024.