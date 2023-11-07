Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Kicks off Theatrical Run Before Netflix Release

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, is set to make a splash in theaters before its debut on Netflix. The film will be released on December 15 in select cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London, and will be screened in glorious 70mm format. Tickets will be available for purchase starting November 15.

Rebel Moon, despite being rated PG-13 Netflix, has received a rating of 15 the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The 15 rating, equivalent to an R rating in the US, is due to the film’s intense violence and sexual threat. Audiences can expect an immersive experience as the film’s runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 14 minutes, with the director’s cut boasting an estimated 3-hour duration.

The story revolves around a mysterious young woman, portrayed Sofia Boutella, who is confronted with her enigmatic past and embarks on a quest to assemble an army. Together, they must combat the oppressive forces that threaten their home and community. Snyder, along with co-writers Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, brings their vision to life through a gripping screenplay.

The star-studded cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and the legendary Anthony Hopkins, who lends his voice to the last surviving member of a race of mechanical knights. Originally conceived as a Star Wars project, Rebel Moon has evolved into its own cinematic universe alongside Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Fans can catch the first installment, Rebel Moon Part 1, on Netflix starting December 22, 2023, followed closely the release of Rebel Moon Part 2 on April 19, 2024. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable journey through a galaxy of action, suspense, and awe-inspiring visuals.

