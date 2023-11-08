Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon to Have Limited 70mm Theatrical Run Ahead of Netflix Release

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, will have a special one-week theatrical run in select cities before its streaming debut on Netflix. From December 15 to 21, audiences in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London will have the opportunity to experience the film on the big screen at exclusive theaters such as the Egyptian Theatre, Paris Theater, TIFF Bell Lightbox, and Prince Charles Cinema.

Netflix often arranges limited theatrical releases for their films, especially those in contention for the Academy Awards. To qualify for nominations, movies must spend at least one week in cinemas. Last year, Rian Johnson’s sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had a more extensive theatrical run in major chains like AMC and Regal for a week, but Netflix hasn’t repeated this approach since.

It’s worth noting that the inclusion of the Paris Theater and the Egyptian Theatre in the lineup is unsurprising, as Netflix owns both venues. The Egyptian Theatre, currently undergoing renovations supervised the streaming service, will reopen this week with David Fincher’s The Killer.

A notable aspect of the Rebel Moon theatrical release is the use of 70mm format, which promises a visually immersive experience for fans. Given the anticipation surrounding Snyder’s new sci-fi world, tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

In addition, Snyder recently revealed that Rebel Moon shares the same universe as his previous film, Army of the Dead. The epic story will be released in two parts, with Part 2: The Scargiver scheduled for April 19, 2024.

Sources: variety.com

FAQ

1. Why is Rebel Moon having a limited theatrical run?

Netflix arranges limited theatrical releases to qualify its films for award nominations, as the Academy Awards require films to spend at least one week in theaters.

2. Where can I watch Rebel Moon in theaters?

The film will have exclusive screenings in select cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London. The specific theaters are the Egyptian Theatre, Paris Theater, TIFF Bell Lightbox, and Prince Charles Cinema.

3. Will there be a 70mm version of Rebel Moon?

Yes, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the film in 70mm format, providing a visually immersive experience.

4. Is Rebel Moon connected to Zack Snyder’s previous film, Army of the Dead?

Yes, Rebel Moon shares the same universe as Army of the Dead, further expanding Snyder’s sci-fi world.

5. When is Part 2 of Rebel Moon releasing?

Part 2: The Scargiver is set to release on April 19, 2024, completing the epic story of Rebel Moon.