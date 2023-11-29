Zack Snyder Explores a New Frontier with Pottery

Zack Snyder, the renowned filmmaker behind movies like “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” has found a surprising and therapeutic hobby: pottery. What started as a casual bonding activity with his son eventually turned into a passionate obsession.

In the quiet hours of the night, Snyder would find himself sneaking off to play Fortnite, which became a solitary escape. However, his wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, grew concerned about his late-night gaming sessions and suggested that he channel his creativity in a different way. She bought him clay and tools, encouraging him to try pottery instead.

“It’s a compulsion,” Snyder admits. Today, he has a dedicated pottery studio on his property, where he spends hours molding and shaping clay. Pottery has become a solace for Snyder, a way to unwind and disconnect from the pressures of the film industry.

While Snyder is best known for his divisive superhero films, such as his contributions to the DC Extended Universe, his latest project takes a different direction. His upcoming film, “Rebel Moon,” is a big-budget space epic that explores the story of outlaw rebels fighting against an evil empire on a remote planetoid. Unlike his previous works, “Rebel Moon” doesn’t feature any comic book characters but instead introduces a new fantastical world.

Snyder’s foray into pottery and his departure from traditional superhero movies highlight his willingness to explore different artistic mediums and genres. As he crafts his pottery, he also crafts a new creative path, where the possibilities are endless.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Zack Snyder start doing pottery?

A: It started as a bonding activity with his son and eventually evolved into a personal obsession.

Q: What is Zack Snyder’s latest film, “Rebel Moon,” about?

A: “Rebel Moon” is a space epic that follows a group of outlaw rebels battling an evil empire on a remote planetoid.

Q: Does pottery influence Zack Snyder’s filmmaking?

A: Pottery serves as a therapeutic escape for Snyder, allowing him to unwind and explore new creative pathways. While it may indirectly influence his work, pottery itself is a separate artistic pursuit.