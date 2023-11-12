New Netflix Animated Series “Lost Vegas” Takes a Different Direction

A long-anticipated animated series based on Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist film, Army of the Dead, titled “Lost Vegas,” will not be happening at Netflix as originally planned. However, fans can still find elements of the series in Snyder’s upcoming project, Rebel Moon.

Snyder revealed in an interview with Total Film that all the scripts and animatics for “Lost Vegas” were completed, and the voices were recorded. Despite its cancellation, Snyder mentioned that viewers could watch the animatic version of the series, which showcases the entire story.

Although “Lost Vegas” is no longer coming to Netflix, Snyder assured fans that there is still a connection to the series in his upcoming film, Rebel Moon. In Rebel Moon, the characters venture into another dimension through a portal and encounter some of the characters originally planned for “Lost Vegas.”

It seems that the concept of “Lost Vegas” will not go to waste, as it finds a new home within the Rebel Moon universe. This shared universe will provide fans with a unique experience, connecting the dots between two seemingly separate projects.

While “Lost Vegas” would have explored the origins of the zombie cyborgs seen in Army of the Dead, fans will now have to wait for further explanations. Snyder had envisioned the animated series as a way to delve into the mysterious origins of these evolved zombies.

Despite the disappointing news about the cancellation of “Lost Vegas,” fans can still enjoy Army of the Dead and its prequel, Army of Thieves, on Netflix. These films offer a thrilling zombie-filled experience that has captivated audiences worldwide.

FAQ

What was the original plan for the animated series “Lost Vegas”?

The original plan for the animated series “Lost Vegas” was to serve as a spin-off to Zack Snyder’s film, Army of the Dead. It would explore the origins of the zombie cyborgs featured in the movie.

Why was “Lost Vegas” canceled?

“Lost Vegas” was canceled Netflix, and the exact reasons for the cancellation were not disclosed. However, the completed scripts and animatics can still be viewed in their animatic form.

Will “Lost Vegas” be incorporated into any other projects?

While “Lost Vegas” will not be produced as a standalone series, elements of the concept will be incorporated into Zack Snyder’s upcoming film, Rebel Moon. Viewers can expect to see characters from the original animatics in Rebel Moon.

Can fans still enjoy Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves?

Absolutely! Army of the Dead and its prequel, Army of Thieves, are both available for streaming on Netflix. Fans can immerse themselves in the thrilling world of zombie heists and enjoy these captivating films.

