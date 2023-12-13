Zack Snyder Open to Continuing SnyderVerse with Netflix

Despite no current plans for Zack Snyder to make more DC films, the director has expressed his willingness to return to the SnyderVerse if Netflix secured the rights. In an interview with CultraOcio, Snyder revealed that he would absolutely continue with his extended universe of DC characters if given the opportunity the streaming giant.

Addressing the issue of “superhero fatigue,” Snyder acknowledged that audiences may grow weary with the constant influx of superhero movies over the years. However, he emphasized that the genre still has potential and believes that filmmakers should aim to surprise and engage audiences with high-quality material.

“We’ve been watching superhero movies every weekend for 15 years, or something like that,” Snyder stated. “So, it’s not outrageous that the graph is going to fluctuate, you know? I don’t think any means that the superhero movie is completely done, but do I feel like there’s an onus on the filmmakers and the people who are the guardians on this IP to be sure that they are bringing audiences the highest quality material they can, because audiences are very sophisticated. They know the stories now. Now, you need to surprise them again.”

While Snyder is currently focused on his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon for Netflix, he commended the streaming platform for granting him creative freedom. This positive experience may play a significant role in his willingness to explore more superhero movies within the Netflix realm. Furthermore, Snyder has ambitious plans to expand Rebel Moon into a sprawling franchise, indicating his dedication to the project and his immersion in its universe.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is set to debut on Netflix on December 22, 2023. As for the possibility of a continuation of the SnyderVerse, all eyes remain on Netflix and whether they will acquire the rights to these beloved DC characters.