Tune in to the Exclusive Pre-Show for Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire

Join us for an exciting pre-show celebration as we countdown to the premiere of Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire on Netflix. This Thursday, December 21st at 6:15 PM PT, you can catch the Rebel Moon Pre-Show featuring director Zack Snyder and star Sofia Boutella.

During the pre-show, IGN’s very own Daemon Hatfield will host a discussion with Zack Snyder and Sofia Boutella. Get an inside look at the characters, story, themes, and the incredible world tour that has generated immense fan hype around Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire. Don’t miss the chance to witness exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s production and the cast and crew in action.

But that’s not all! By tuning in, you’ll have the opportunity to win a special Xbox. Join the excitement and be part of the Rebel Moon experience.

Once the countdown is over, the anticipation will finally come to an end at 7 PM PT, when Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres exclusively on Netflix. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Rebel Moon and witness the incredible journey of a Child of Fire.

Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other. Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing visuals, gripping storyline, and extraordinary performances.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and be sure to join us for the Rebel Moon Pre-Show. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to delve into the world of Rebel Moon before its highly-anticipated release. Tune in, get excited, and buckle up for an unforgettable adventure. Streaming only on Netflix on December 21st at 7 PM PT.