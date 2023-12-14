Zack Snyder Expresses Desire to Continue His DCEU with Netflix

Renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder has expressed his openness to continuing his version of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with streaming giant Netflix. Despite Warner Bros. Discovery severing ties with Snyder and planning to launch their own DC Universe, Snyder remains enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to the superhero franchise that garnered him immense popularity.

Snyder’s collaboration with Netflix on projects such as the highly acclaimed zombie epic “Army of the Dead” and its subsequent spin-offs, as well as his upcoming sci-fi film “Rebel Moon” and its sequels, has undoubtedly strengthened his relationship with the streaming platform. Fans have voiced their desire for Netflix to acquire the rights to Snyder’s DCEU, allowing him to continue the captivating narrative he introduced.

However, the complexities of rights ownership pose a significant hurdle. It remains uncertain whether Warner Bros. Discovery would be willing to grant access to their catalog of DC characters to a potential competitor like Netflix. The upcoming launch of the DC Universe, an independent continuity separate from Snyder’s creation, further complicates the situation.

Nonetheless, Snyder remains open and eager for the challenge. This announcement is sure to excite fans who believed that Snyder had fully moved on from the superhero genre. Although the decision ultimately rests with the respective stakeholders, Snyder’s willingness is a clear indication of his dedication to his artistic vision.

In a recent interview with CulturaOcio, Snyder was asked about his potential return to the franchise. Previously, he had expressed interest in returning for an adaptation of “The Dark Knight Returns.” However, in light of Netflix’s involvement, the director now appears even more open to the idea. When asked if he would return to his extended DCEU universe under Netflix’s ownership of the DC characters, Snyder replied affirmatively, stating, “If Netflix had owned the rights to the DC characters in my extended universe, of course, absolutely. Yeah. No question.”

While the feasibility of Netflix acquiring the rights to Snyder’s DCEU remains uncertain, fans can still look forward to his original projects with the streaming platform, including the highly anticipated “Rebel Moon.” Keep an eye on ScreenGeek for any further updates on the potential continuation of the SnyderVerse.