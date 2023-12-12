Rebel Moon: A Sci-Fi Fantasy Epic That Breaks the Mold

Rebel Moon, the highly anticipated new Netflix movie from director Zack Snyder, promises to take audiences on a thrilling spacefaring adventure. While many have drawn comparisons to Star Wars, Snyder is quick to point out that Rebel Moon is much more than a simple response to the iconic franchise. In fact, the film draws inspiration from unexpected sources, blending genres such as western, fantasy, and science fiction in a unique way.

One of the main influences on Rebel Moon is the classic 1982 film Conan the Barbarian. Snyder cites the swordplay and sorcery elements of the movie, as well as the production design work of Ron Cobb, as key inspirations for his own project. Additionally, the 1981 film Excalibur, which retells the Arthurian legend, played a major role in shaping the lore of Rebel Moon, particularly in the character of Jimmy and his knights.

Another source of inspiration for Rebel Moon is the 1981 animated film Heavy Metal. Known for its dark-fantasy, sci-fi, and steampunk elements, Heavy Metal provided Snyder with a tonal reference for his own project. The film’s strange and retro feel influenced the aesthetic and vibe of Rebel Moon, creating a unique experience for viewers.

Finally, while not mentioned explicitly, the works of French artist-writer Moebius, particularly his collaboration on The Fifth Element, had a significant impact on Rebel Moon. Moebius’s sci-fi and fantasy illustrations resonated with Snyder and helped shape the stylized look of the film.

With its blend of fantasy, western, and sci-fi influences, Rebel Moon promises to be a genre-bending epic unlike anything seen before. Netflix is fully backing Snyder’s vision, with plans for spin-offs in the form of an animated show, comic book series, and narrative podcast. As we eagerly await the release of Rebel Moon, it’s clear that Netflix has found a new franchise that will captivate audiences around the world.