Zack Snyder Shows Interest in Netflix Owning the Rights to SnyderVerse

In a recent interview, director Zack Snyder revealed his enthusiasm for finishing his version of the Justice League, but with one condition – that Netflix owns the rights to his characters. Snyder expressed his willingness to continue the story in his extended universe if given the opportunity. It seems that the director is ready to move forward outside of Warner Bros., as he has had a turbulent relationship with the production company in the past.

This news has reignited the fandom and sparked hope among SnyderVerse enthusiasts. Fans have taken to social media to express their support for Netflix acquiring the rights to the SnyderVerse, sharing their unfinished artwork and rallying behind the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Their enthusiasm and dedication have caught the attention of both Zack Snyder and Netflix, with the streaming giant’s head of film division, Scott Stuber, expressing interest in licensing the SnyderVerse.

However, despite the passionate fanbase, it is unlikely that DC will allow Netflix to take control of the SnyderVerse. The future of the SnyderVerse remains uncertain, but all eyes are now focused on James Gunn’s DCU, which has the potential to bring closure to the SnyderVerse debate with its own unique storytelling style.

While there is no doubt that Snyder’s vision has left a lasting impact on fans, it remains to be seen if his version of the characters will ever be fully realized. For now, fans can only hope that the conversations surrounding the SnyderVerse will lead to positive developments and potentially give birth to new opportunities for the director and his loyal followers.