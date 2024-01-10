Zack Snyder Honored with Netflix Profile Icon for Directorial Success

Netflix has expressed its gratitude to renowned director Zack Snyder introducing a unique profile icon exclusively for him. This distinction marks a significant milestone for the platform, as it is the first time a director has received such an honor. The move demonstrates Netflix’s appreciation for the consistent success Snyder has achieved through his partnership with the streaming giant.

Snyder’s collaboration with Netflix commenced with the release of “Army of the Dead” in 2021, which swiftly became one of the platform’s most-streamed films, accumulating an impressive 186 million viewing hours within its first month. This triumph led to the creation of a sequel, “Army of Thieves,” produced Snyder himself. Furthermore, a sequel titled “Planet of the Dead” has been in development since 2021.

Netflix’s latest triumph with Snyder is “Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire,” which quickly soared to become the most-viewed English-language film on the platform shortly after its release on December 22. Consequently, the eagerly anticipated “Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver” has already been scheduled for an April 19, 2024, release. Additionally, extended R-rated versions of “Rebel Moon” are slated to arrive on Netflix later this year.

The success of “Rebel Moon” has catapulted the franchise into further expansion, including the development of video games, comics, and a novelization of the films. However, one project of particular interest to Netflix subscribers is an animated prequel series that will delve deeper into the rich lore of the “Rebel Moon” universe.

Netflix’s introduction of a Zack Snyder profile icon is a small gesture of appreciation for a director who has consistently delivered captivating content and resonated with audiences. As Snyder’s partnership with Netflix continues to flourish, fans can look forward to more groundbreaking collaborations and the exploration of new horizons in storytelling. “Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire” is now available to stream on Netflix, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world crafted one of the industry’s most celebrated directors.