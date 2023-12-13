Zack Snyder Expresses Interest in Continuing His DC Vision on Netflix

In a recent interview, renowned director Zack Snyder revealed that he would be open to continuing his vision of DC’s superheroes, known as the Snyderverse, if Netflix were to acquire the rights. While rumors have circulated about Netflix’s potential interest in the Snyderverse, Snyder’s comments have ignited further speculation about the future of these beloved characters.

Snyder first introduced his version of the DC universe with “Man of Steel” in 2013, which was followed “Batman v Superman” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Although other filmmakers have contributed to the universe with films such as “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman,” the impending release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” signals the end of the Snyderverse. The franchise will make way for James Gunn’s new DCU, set to debut in 2025 with “Superman Legacy.”

However, Snyder’s remarks have offered a glimmer of hope to fans who have embraced his unique take on these iconic characters. When asked about the possibility of continuing his vision on Netflix, Snyder expressed enthusiasm: “If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course I would, absolutely.”

It is worth noting that Netflix has already proven to be a supportive partner for Snyder’s creative endeavors. From the zombie franchise “Army of the Dead” to his upcoming galactic saga “Rebel Moon,” Snyder has found a platform where he can bring his ambitious projects to life.

While Netflix’s President of Film, Scott Stuber, previously acknowledged the potential of licensing the Snyderverse, he considered it highly unlikely. However, fans remain hopeful that the streaming giant may reconsider, especially with Snyder himself expressing interest.

As the fate of the Snyderverse hangs in the balance, supporters eagerly await any potential developments in this ongoing saga. Whether Netflix will ultimately acquire the rights and continue Snyder’s vision or if the director’s future projects will explore new creative territories, one thing is certain – Zack Snyder’s unique imprint on DC’s superheroes has left an indelible mark on the genre, captivating audiences and inspiring countless discussions.