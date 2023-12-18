Zack Snyder Talks About His Original Franchise Rebel Moon and Breaking Free from Limitations

In an exclusive interview, acclaimed director Zack Snyder opens up about his highly anticipated original franchise Rebel Moon, which is set to release on Netflix. While Snyder made a name for himself with superhero blockbusters like Watchmen and 300, he explains that working within the constraints of pre-existing comic book adaptations can be limiting.

“I love working with Batman and Superman, but they’re very particular. There are a lot of limitations on what you can and cannot do. You can’t do your own thing,” Snyder shares. However, with Rebel Moon, he has the freedom to create a whole new world and set his own rules.

Rebel Moon is not based on any comic book and seeks to establish itself as a standalone franchise. The project includes a graphic novel, a video game, a podcast, and an animated short and series. Snyder envisions building the franchise into a mega trilogy, with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver already scheduled for release next year.

When it comes to working with Netflix, Snyder acknowledges that there are still challenges, but his relationship with the streaming giant has been “really amazing.” He appreciates the trust and support they have provided throughout the creative process.

Reflecting on the movies that influenced him, Snyder mentions several iconic fantasy and sci-fi films from the late 1970s to the late 1980s. He aims to capture the essence and impact of those films with Rebel Moon and hopes to create a similar cultural phenomenon for the current generation.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire will premiere on Netflix on December 21, promising audiences a thrilling and unique cinematic experience. With his newfound creative freedom, Zack Snyder is set to deliver a groundbreaking franchise that pushes boundaries and captivates viewers across multiple mediums.